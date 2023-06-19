After dropping almost 50% from Thursday to Friday due to the release of Adipurush and The Flash, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke did very well to recover on Saturday and Sunday to bring over 5 crores at the box office. While on Saturday the numbers jumped to 1.89 crores, there was good stability seen on Sunday with 2.34 crores more coming at the box office. That’s more than double of Friday numbers (1.08 crores), which is a very good sign.

The Laxman Utekar directed romcom drama has now gone past the 68 crores mark with its overall total reading as 68.31 crores.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke now needs under 2 crores to surpass the 70 crores mark and it should reach there with ease since Friday to Monday drop would be much lesser than 50% as the impact has already been felt on Friday. This means around 2.50 crores are on the cards between Monday to Thursday.

The week after is open and hence distributors and exhibitors will continue to screen Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, albeit on a low count of screens and shows. Still, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has in it to go past the 75 crores lifetime in its lifetime run which would be absolutely fantastic for a mid-budget affair like this.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

