Adipurush has ended its opening weekend on a monstrous note at the Indian box office. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film has managed to sustain the wave of negativity and has surpassed every expectation during its first weekend. Let’s see how the biggie performed on day 3, i.e. Sunday!

The Om Raut directorial is finding itself surrounded by controversies even after its release. Be it objectionable dialogues to underwhelming VFX work, the film is getting bashed for several reasons on the internet. Even word-of-mouth is mixed to negative among the ticket-paying audience. Still, the numbers that are coming are really strong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the unversed, Adipurush scored 93 crores* on its opening day. It saw a dip in numbers on the second day as 62 crores* came in. Now, all thanks to the Sunday factor, the film has shown a jump and is expected to close the day in the range of 70-73 crores. This is really humongous considering all the negativity the Prabhas starrer is facing.

After 3 days, Adipurush’s grand total at the Indian box office stands at 225-228 crores (all languages). This monstrous collection has now become the highest opening weekend number (first 3 days) of 2023, surpassing Pathaan‘s 166.75 crores. The film is leading over Pathaan by a huge margin of 58.25-61.25 crores.

So far, Prabhas led magnum opus has hit it out of the park and the real test begins tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Tom Cruise At The Worldwide Box Office: Mission: Impossible 7 Star Enjoys A Solid 75% Success Ratio In The Last 10 Years & Is Chasing This Billion-Dollar Milestone With Next Actioner

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News