After Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan shattered several box office records, no big film managed to create that kind of storm at the box office. Now, with the countdown in the final stage for Adipurush, we expect some fireworks as it’s a test of Prabhas’ much-talked-about stardom. The actor also has a golden chance to topple Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham in Star Ranking and below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of now, Prabhas stands at 700 points in Star Ranking and if suppose Adipurush enters the 200 crore club at the Indian box office, he would surpass Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham’s positions despite a tie with the former two actors. The reason behind the same is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

If Adipurush scores 200 crores in India, Prabhas will get 200 points and his total tally will be 900. While John Abraham’s 750 points would be easily surpassed, the actor will be in a tie with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. But as the pan-India star has one 500 crore earner (Baahubali 2) to his name, he’ll be placed above HR and RK, i.e. at 7th position.

To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas Is All Set To Push Thalapathy Vijay Out Of Top 10 Indian Openers List, Here’s The Entire List With RRR’s 134 Crores Topping The Charts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News