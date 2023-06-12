Cricket sensation and India’s top most player Virat Kohli reveals his childhood scrap book, which mentions Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan as his Most Admirable Person. In a recent viral video, Virat Kohli confessed to being an admirer of Hrithik Roshan since childhood. Added he was blown away by his dance and understood the craze behind his debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

Virat Kohli is seen saying, “Kaho Naa… Pyaar hai was a cult, I gone crazy, especially the dancing.”

Hrithik Roshan is the millennial superstar who marked his entrance in the entertainment world and turned into an overnight sensation. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai not only offered the country a new Superstar but also began a dance revolution led by Hrithik Roshan. Breaking records with just his first film, the actor turned into a star immediately, generating ‘Hrithik Mania’ all over the country.

One of the most desirable men in the world and amongst the richest sports celebrities, Virat Kohli also resonates with the frenzy for Hrithik Roshan’s irresistible charm.

While Virat Kohli just wrapped the latest season of IPL and has been busy in the World Test Championship final at the Oval in Australia, Hrithik Roshan recently won the IIFA Award for his last release Vikram Vedha and is gearing for Fighter.

Virat Kohli recently amassed a whooping 250 million followers on Instagram, a report revealed how much he charges per post has made the news. Not just him, a leading website listed how much the 6 most followed Indian celebs make per social media post collab and noted the different aspects that affect the pay cheque for these posts.

An anonymous insider – who works very closely with celebs says it is not necessary that a celeb becomes the brand ambassador in order to do a post. Stating that there are deals cut for specific posts, they added, “If you see, Audi had done a campaign, Virat Kohli was also a part of it, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan too. Campaign to campaign basis bhi hoti hain deals.”

