While there are some friendships in Bollywood that have stood the test of time, there are some fights that keep making the headlines. One of the latter is the fallout between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh. Bollywood lovers got to know that things were not sunshine and rainbows between the actor and singer during an award function back in 2014 that Khan was hosting, and Singh won an award.

At the function, the ‘Channa Mereya’ singer was spotted dressed in casuals and chappals while receiving the award. For it, the ‘Tiger 3’ star criticized him, saying, “Tu hai winner” before accusing him of dozing during the function. The singer replied, “Aap logon ne sula diya.” This didn’t sit well with Bhaijaan, and landed in Singh losing some songs in his films.

Now, we came across a video that a user claims could be the reason the fallout began. In a video shared by an Arijit Singh fan club – with the caption “Arijit- Salman Controversy,” we see the ‘Galti Se Mistake’ singer talk about talented singers being angry, actors singing and auto-tune. The video, with the words ‘So this is where Salman-Arijit controversy started’ on it, begins with the singer saying, “Auto-tune also has that aspect that people are… Really a lot of good singers are really really on auto-tuners because a lot of bad singers are singing a lot of songs.”

Arijit Singh continues, “But, I think that depends on how you’re using it.” On being prompted – ‘Actors are also using auto-tune,’ Arjit said, “Like Salman Khan sang. Akshay Kumar sang. Sounds good thought.” While everyone present broke into giggles, the singer continued, “I love it. Sounds good.” Check out the video here:

Agreeing with what Arijit Singh said, a netizen wrote, “He is completely right. How can someone just keep quiet when he has worked hard to master that particular thing and some random people with tech are interfering? In any kind of business/profession this is just unacceptable.”

Another added, “Ek to acting nhi aati upr se singing m ghus rhe hain, jo kr rhe ho usi m perfect kro. Singing is a blessing if you are not good in singing so don’t destroy it’s originality. And truth is always bitter😂😂. Love you Arijit 😍”

A third commented, “Tight slap for salmon as he couldn’t destroy arjits career. True talent can never be suppressed.”

A fourth Arijit Singh supporter noted, “But he is right. It shows how much ego Salman have, if he can’t take this. Because at the end of the day u urself know the truth. So Salman also somewhere agree with him , so he need to took it in the light way. He is known for his acting not for singing. So, whatever Arijit said is absolutely right.”

One netizen, not agreeing with his views, added, “This is true that actors can’t sing, but they never said this that we are good singers, and God has given you voice and bad acting skills, unhone aapke bare kabhi nahi kaha then it is meaningless to point out finger on a thing which was temporary….”

What do you think about this comment Arijit Singh made about Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar’s singing? Let us know in the comments below.

