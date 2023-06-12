After much delay, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is all set to hit the big screens on June 16, i.e., this Friday. The mythological drama, which is based on Ramayana, is helmed by Om Raut. It was earlier subjected to criticism when its first rushes received massive backlash from the fans for its caricature characters of Lord Ram, Sita and lord Hanuman.

Ahead of the film’s release, Adipurush’s first reviews are out. But it looks like netizens are unhappy with a Twitter handle giving 4 stars out of 5 for Prabhas starrer. Yes, you heard that right! Ever since the review has surfaced on the web, netizens are expressing their disappointment on the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adipurush’s first review reads, “#Adipurush is a visually stunning & such an engrossing movie, which makes us feel like we are actually on that divine era while watching… The feel we get after watching this is beyond words… Verdict : Must Watch …”

Check out the Tweet below:

#AdipurushReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐#Adipurush is a visually stunning & such an engrossing movie, which makes us feel like we are actually on that divine era while watching…

The feel we get after watching this is beyond words.. Verdict : Must Watch …#Prabhas @kritisanon @omraut pic.twitter.com/FU5Py9KuIK — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) June 12, 2023

Soon after the review went viral, haters called fake. A netizen wrote, “Here they start again. It feels fake right from its first word “Visually Stunning”. Nothing more to say. I also celebrated Prabhas in Baahubali and even in Saaho; but can’t support him in this mediocre product. He needs to choose ventures carefully.”

While another said, “Don’t get carried away by any reviews this is the time where we shouldn’t trust any until we watch our movie #prabhas #AdipurushBookings #AdipurushOnJune16th #Adipurush #AdipurushWithFamily.”

Adipurush makers to Reviewers: pic.twitter.com/UDaOczQf2o — Durgesh Bawa 🇮🇳 (@durgeshbawa9) June 12, 2023

A third netizen said, “Looks like the paid reviews have started.”

Looks like the paid reviews have started. — tbywndr (@tbywndr) June 12, 2023

How much you recived for this review — Umapathi (@Umapathihm) June 12, 2023

Another comment read, “Paid review ve four stars than kodukuranga.. Waiting for another paid reviewer, Taran adharsh’s review…”

Paid review ve four stars than kodukuranga.. Waiting for another paid reviewer, Taran adharsh's review.. — MindVoice nu satthama pesitten.. (@tpeekay) June 12, 2023

Adipurush has already on a record-breaking spree as it has already collected a huge sum in its box office collections via advance bookings.

How excited are you to watch Adipurush? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: KGF’s Yash Outrightly Rejects Playing Raavan In Front Of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ram’ In Ramayana For His Fans? “They Wouldn’t Be Happy Watching…” States A Report

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News