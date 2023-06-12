After Adipurush, Bollywood is gearing up for yet another mythological drama based on Ramayana titled with same name. Well, the film will be helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Earlier it rumours were abuzz that KGF fame Yash aka Rocky Bhai too has been roped in to play antagonist Raavan. However, latest media reports suggest otherwise. Scroll down for details.

Yash, who’s a South sensation, enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. The actor won everyone’s hearts with his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in KGF 1 and 2. But now it is said that Yash has reportedly rejected Nitesh Tiwari’s offer to play Raavan. Yes, you heard that right!

A source has revealed that Yash has rejected the offer for his fans who would not accept him in a negative role. According to a report in Zoom TV, a source close to the makers revealed to ETimes, “Yash was very keen on doing it. Playing Raavan convincingly is more challenging to him than playing Rama. Since Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play Rama, Yash was even more keen to come on aboard. But then he was strongly advised against it by his team. They felt his fans would not be happy watching Yash play a negative role, even if it is that of an antagonist as powerful as Ravana.”

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Yash had told the same portal, “I have to be very, very careful about my fans’ sentiments. They are very emotional and they tend to over-react when I go against their will.”

Earlier, Ramayana was in news when Kangana Ranaut launched her attack on Ranbir Kapoor for starring in the mythological film.

