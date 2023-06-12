Finally, the official pre-teaser of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ was dropped on June 11. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film became the talk of the town after pre-teaser surfaced on the web, taking it by storm. While the official video sees RK showing his violent avatar and killing a group of people with an axe, it hardly gives a glimpse of his character. Soon after the video was dropped online, netizens accused the director of copying the fighting scene from a South Korean film ‘Oldboy’.

Earlier, reports were abuzz, owing to Oh My God 2 and Gadar 2’s release of August 11, the Animal makers are likely to push the release date further, avoiding the clash with Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol starrer. However, the film will arrive on its scheduled date, i.e., August 11.

The first glimpses of Animal have got the internet ringing, making fans wait with bated breath for the official trailer. The pre-teaser that ends with Ranbir Kapoor gazing at the camera while refraining from showing this whole look has not netizens calling it a copy of ‘Oldboy’. Scroll down to know what netizens have to say.

Drawing the comparison, a netizen wrote, “#Animal – #RanbirKapoor𓃵 is full with RAGE but director #SandeepReddyVanga seems to copy the Oldboy action sequence for the teaser. C’mon can’t you do any better, still this is a teaser so I’ll keep my expectations low. The last gif is the Original. #AnimalTeaser #Bollywood.”

#Animal – #RanbirKapoor𓃵 is full with RAGE but director #SandeepReddyVanga seems to copy the Oldboy action sequence for the teaser. C’mon can’t you do any better, still this is a teaser so I’ll keep my expectations low. The last gif is the Original. #AnimalTeaser #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/M2DNWAQRiG — Adithya Chakravarthy (@Adi7394) June 11, 2023

A 2nd user wrote, “Nothing original about the pre teaser copied from Oldboy movie. Unfortunately Sandeep Vanga too copied. #Animal” Check out both the videos below:

Okay guys, #ANIMAL Pre Teaser is just Pre teaser of #Oldboy hallway Fight scene 🔥👍 https://t.co/3Ga0kF4b1O — 💤 (@Borekottestabro) June 11, 2023

On August 11, Animal will indeed face a big box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2.

