Kangana Ranaut is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who carved her niche in the industry with her own hard work and dedication. But apart from her acting skills, she is also known as the motor mouth of Bollywood. She speaks her mind and doesn’t bother about what she is saying and about whom she is saying it. Over the years, she has slammed many Bollywood actors and directors.

Now, as per recent reports, it has been stated that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are probably in talks for playing Rama and Sita in Ramayana. This irked Kangana quite a bit, and she lashed out at them harshly. Here’s how the netizens reacted to it. Scroll below to find out.

After the reports started to surface about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing Rama and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and slammed the actors. She called Ranbir ‘a druggie soy boy’ and an excerpt of her comment can be read “Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana… Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry… known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama.”

Check out her full comment in this Reddit post:

Now, netizens have been agreeing with Kangana Ranaut’s controversial comments and wrote, “Skinny White Rat OMG where does she come up with these names 🤦🏼‍♂️ I can’t look at Ranbir the same way again 😂🤦🏼‍♂️”

Another one reacted, “Ranbir shouldn’t play Ram. No one will say it aloud, but he’s too old for the role and he looks hungover all the time. Also, I am really done with Bollywood going to him and his mediocre wife with all the big movies.”

One of the internet users commented, “Pale looking druggie soy boy. Kangana is creative with adjectives.”

Another comment can be read as, “She’s somewhere right. Not defending her crass language but Ranbir is a misfit along with alia.”

Well, what are your thoughts about netizens’ agreeing with Kangana Ranaut’s controversial comment about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

