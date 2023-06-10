Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan debuted in Bollywood together – with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year (2012), and have since starred in a couple more films together like Kalank (2019), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) and Humpy Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). While they always play lovers on-screen, the duo are best friends IRL.

This friendly rapport is visible every time the duo is snapped together for movie promotions or meet others in public. And fans saw it again when the duo graced the couch of Karan’s Koffee With Karan in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Mid-Day, while on the controversial couch – to promote Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, the duo were asked some spicy questions and didn’t hold back from spilling the beans. Right from watching p*rn to Alia Bhatt wondering if Varun Dhawan gave her a vibr*tor, scroll below to know some of the tea the duo spilled on the show.

On the show, Varun Dhawan gifted Alia Bhatt a hair dryer saying, “This turns her on.” To which – a bemused but red-in-the-face Karan Johar commented, “That sounds very suspicious. What is it?” Within seconds, Alia replied, “It’s a hair dryer. But why is it only vibrating? Why is no air coming out of it?” This answer left both Karan and Varun amused, with the latter defending himself, saying, “She said it. I didn’t say it.”

During the same episode, Karan Johar asked Varun Dhawan what he watched most on the internet. While Dhawan first said, “UFC fights,” he later admitted to watching p*rn on being prodded by his mentor.

We wish we could bring you the video – it would surely leave you laughing your a*s out!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and throwback stories of your favourite stars.

Must Read: Adipurush’s Raavan aka Saif Ali Khan’s Missing At The Promotions Alongside Prabhas Concern Fans, Netizens Troll “Cast Started Their Speech Saying Jai Shree Ram, He Wouldn’t…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News