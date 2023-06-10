If there’s one film everyone has been waiting for with bated breath, it’s Om Raut’s Adipurush. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, and fans have been going gaga over it since the makers released the trailer. In the series of new events, fans are showing their concern online as Saif, who plays Ravana in the film, is missing from the promotions, and netizens are thinking if it’s to avoid any controversy. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The film happens to be one the biggest and most anticipated films of this year, and the mythological saga is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The makers are busy promoting the film across the country, and Prabhas, along with the director and Kriti, recently went to Tirumala temple, and their videos and pictures were doing the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about Saif Ali Khan, a Reddit user showed his concern over the actor missing from Adipurush’s promotions, and it eventually led to a discussion on the platform with netizens coming up with possible reasons behind the same.

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to Saif Ali Khan’s post on Reddit, a user commented, “Everyone in the cast started their speech saying Jai shree ram, saif wouldn’t say that and it would lead to controversy.”

Another user commented, “He’s Nawab of Pataudi maybe that’s why.”

A third user commented, “It’s best if Saif stays away from these things. Look at what happened with SRK during Pathaan lmfao. Indian agent romancing Pakistani agent became an insult to s*xy saffron bikini. I mean I can’t even write this with a straight face and people believed it. 🤣 I felt sooo bad for Shahrukh that whole Aryan drug scandal was ridiculous but this Pathaan scandal omg what a joke.”

What are your thoughts on Saif Ali Khan missing from Adipurush’s promotions? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Once Confessed She’s Sent Lusty S*x Texts & Years Later Fans Realised She Was Possibly Talking About Phone S*x Sessions With Nick Jonas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News