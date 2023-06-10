Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been enjoying massive pre-release buzz but not for all the right reasons. The film received massive criticism over its poor VFX in the past. Om Raut and the team worked day and night to meet the expectations of the audience with many changes in the trailer. Ramayana actress Dipika Chikhlia recently shared her disappointment on the cast and the latest one joining the list is South actress Kasthuri Shankar. Scroll below for details!

Recently, Dipika Chikhlia went on to take a dig at Kriti Sanon, who was spotted hugging and kissing director Om Raut inside a temple. She claimed that the actors these days do not get into the skin of their character and move on as soon as the film wraps up. The on-screen Sita on Television even went on to add that actors these days “don’t care” after the project is over.

Now, South actress Kasthuri Shankar took to her Twitter and criticised the moustache on Prabhas aka Lord Ram in Adipurush poster. She wrote, “Is there ANY tradition where Lord Ramji and Laxman are portrayed with moustache and facial hair? Why this disturbing departure ? Especially in prabhas’s telugu home, Sri Rama has been played to perfection by legends. I feel Prabhas looks like Karna not Rama. #Adipurush”

A lot of Prabhas fans took to the comments section and defended the Adipurush team. A user reacted, “But the movie is garnering reasonable applause all over.”

To this, Kasthuri Shankar responded, “You must be a time traveller, you know about a movie that is yet to release!?”

Another wrote, “As a Hindu religion we are free to worship god in any form or shape. I hope you got the answer.”

“This Doesnt hold for avatars. Avatars have a historical form and accepted depictions,” clapped back Kasthuri.

Is there ANY tradition where Lord Ramji and Laxman are portrayed with moustache and facial hair? Why this disturbing departure ? Especially in prabhas’s telugu home, Sri Rama has been played to perfection by legends.

I feel Prabhas looks like Karna not Rama. #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/glkQZ7nHj9 — Kasturi (@KasthuriShankar) June 7, 2023

Do you agree with these new formed opinions on Adipurush?

