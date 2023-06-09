We have often seen actors answering several bizarre questions during interviews, but there have been times when journalists have crossed all limits placing the interviewee in difficult places. A similar thing happened when a talk show host invited Juhi Chawla and asked about her brother Bobby’s health condition. As a video of the conversation in which Juhi could not hold back her tears and asked him to skip the question has resurfaced on Reddit and netizens are slamming the host for being insensitive.

Juhi’s brother Bobby Chawla suffered a massive stroke in 2010 that left him in a coma. After four years, Bobby passed away in 2014 at the age of 55.

In an interview on Zee ETC, the host asked Juhi Chawla about her brother Bobby Chawla who was then in a coma. As Juhi replied, “Yeh aap kaha chale gaye,” he continued to say “it is a very unfortunate thing.” Juhi tried to control her emotions saying, “Yes it is” and soon broke into tears asking the host to skip the question. However, he did not stop and continued to ask her how she faces her brother every day.

Neither the host changed the question nor did he offer the actress a tissue, but tried to give her hope. As Juhi Chawla tried to address the question, she said, “What should I say about what happened with me. My world was shaken.” Juhi tried then blamed herself saying she might have not done something she should have done and added how she does not visit her brother more often in the hospital. Revealing that the interview was taken on Raksha Bandhan, Juhi said, “Aaj bhi Rakhi baandh kar aayi hu. Magar dil toot jaata hai.” She again requested the host to stop talking about her brother.

Reacting to the clip, many Redditors slammed the host for being insensitive with the actress during the show. A user wrote, “This is why celebs control their interviews so much and are so guarded. Like wtf is this?” while another penned, “This is horrible.These reporters have no empathy or what?”

A third user wrote, “Juhi was having a breakdown and he was still pushing the question with a smirk.”

“OMG I would’ve gotten up and walked out. What the actual F is this. She’s clearly unable to even compose herself enough to talk. Why would you press on? Just why,” commented a fourth one.

