Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged recently in the presence of their loved ones and shared the pictures on their social media accounts making their fans go gaga over it. The rumours about their wedding have already started doing the rounds online, and reportedly the couple is exchanging their vows at The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur. We researched and found that the wedding cost would be approximately Rs 3-4 crore. But we guess it’s probably nothing for this starry pair!

This isn’t the first time a Bollywood celebrity is getting married in Rajasthan, and Pari’s cousin Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur. Besides PeeCee, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel in Sawai Madhopur. So, it seems like Rajasthan is Bollywood’s favourite wedding destination, and let’s dive right into the breakdown for Pari & Raghav’s upcoming wedding in Udaipur.

According to reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to get married at The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur. We checked the hotel’s official website, and the venue’s introductory room price starts from 22K and goes up to 11 lakh per night.

The rooms are categorised as – Premier Room, Premier Pool View Room, Luxury Suite With Private Pool and Kohinoor Suite With Private Pool. According to MagicLights.Net, the total wedding cost at The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, is approximately Rs 2-3 crore.

Udaipur is called the ‘city of lakes’ and one of the world’s most beautiful cities. Now talking about Udaivilas, it’s a vast 30 acres property located at the banks of Lake Pichola.

According to MagicLights.Net, the accommodation for around 200 guests during the wedding season would be around Rs 1.2 crore. But that’s not it; the catering is the most expensive part of the venue, as the lunch plate per person is up to Rs 6K and dinner is Rs 8K, excluding the taxes. So, the food and beverages expenditure would be between Rs 27 to 43 lakh.

Let’s talk about decoration now, which includes the mandap, tables, chairs, centrepieces on tables, stage, dance floor, flower décor, and lighting and comes up to Rs 15-20 lakh. And this is not all; there’s still photography, makeup and mehndi artists, transport, sound and DJ, and folk artists left, which is an additional expense in the wedding.

It seems like Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will have a lavish wedding affair, and we can’t wait to dig into more details about the same. But for now, the couple is spending a whopping Rs 3-4 crore if they’re tying the knot at The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur.

