Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most good-looking and adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot earlier this year, and their wedding was one of the most high-profile weddings of 2023, with fans losing their minds on their gorgeous pictures. Earlier today, Kiara made a stunning appearance in the city donning a s*xy saree with a plunging neckline blouse and was accompanied by her mother-in-law and now netizens are reacting to the clip, calling her husband Sid lucky. Scroll below to watch.

Kiara enjoys a massive fan following among fans with over 30 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a sneak peek into her married life with Sid and indulges in PDA sharing their pictures on the photo-sharing site.

Now talking about her latest appearance in the city, Kiara Advani was spotted walking out of her vanity van and was accompanied by her mother-in-law. The actress was dressed in a pretty pink-coloured saree that she paired with an exposing blouse.

Kiara Advani completed the look with a high ponytail and jhumkas. The actress looked pretty, as always, in Indian attire. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

She can make any heart skip a beat with her good looks!

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Sid bhai bade bhai hai apne. 🙌🙌”

Another user commented, “Sid is lucky 🔥”

A third commented, “Beautiful lady ❤️”

The comment section is full of heart emojis, and we are drooling over Kiara Advani’s desi wardrobe, and Sidharth Malhotra is indeed a lucky man!

