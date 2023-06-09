Shahid Kapoor, who stepped into the OTT world with the recently released film Bloddy Daddy on Jio Cinemas a few hours back, has fallen prey to piracy. Shahid debuted as an action hero in Ali Abbas Zafar’s OTT film. However, within hours of its release, it got leaked online with HD print, creating havoc for the film.

Apart from Shahid, Blood Daddy also stars Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and more in pivotal roles. Ever since its trailer was released, it left the audience in a gasp and wanting more. Keep scrolling to find out how it got leaked and where.

Jio Cinemas is coming up with unique and newest content every week to entertain its fans. Last week it was Asur 2, while this week, it’s Shahid Kapoor’s Blood Daddy. However, within hours of its release, the film got leaked in HD print to watch and download from several sites, as reported in BollywoodLife.

There are many torrent sites that have been leaking the newest films and web series in HD prints, irrespective of their medium. This creates a hazard to the movies and web shows for the makers who spend days and nights doing these projects. The efforts and money invested in the project go to waste because of these malicious acts.

Bloody Daddy was made within 36 days, and creating an action world within such a short period of time is not easy. On the other hand, the Shahid Kapoor starrer is released on Jio Cinemas, where people can watch it for free, so it’s really disappointing to see such acts happening to films, be they released on theatres or OTT.

We request our readers to watch Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy from Jio Cinemas only as it is already streaming for free.

Well, what are your thoughts about films falling prey to piracy? Let us know your opinions.

