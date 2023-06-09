As one of the most successful movies of the early 2000s, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is returning to the big screens, all eyes are on it. The movie’s sequel is currently in the making and will hit the screens during Independence Day week. Ahead of the film’s release, the first instalment in the film franchise is set to make its way to the theatres again but with some significant additions.

The 2001 film saw Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Late actor Amrish Puri played a prominent Pakistani personality and the actress’ father, who was against her marrying an Indian man. However, Sunny’s Tara Singh wins his wife back in the end.

It has been almost 22 years since we witnessed the eternal love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena. As its director Anil Sharma is celebrating its 22nd anniversary, he has remastered the original movie at a cost of Rs 2 crores. The new version will see a never-seen-before scene which never made its way to either cinemas or TV screens.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, a 50-seconds-long scene has been added to the movie, in which a side character referring to Tara Singh says, “Damad hai woh Pakistan ka. Usse nariyal do, usse tikaa lagao.” He continued, “Dahej mein Lahore le jaayega.” While the movie was earlier 3 hours and 10 minutes long, it is now hitting the cinemas with a screen time of 3 hours, 12 minutes and 45 seconds.

The Central Board of Film Certification has also asked the makers to remove a few dialogues, including “Mil baant ke” and “Chaabi ghumayenge.” Amrish Puri’s cuss words, including “Kafir” & “Kaum,” have also been deleted from the final cut. Sunny Deol’s legendary handpump scene has also been cut short as he plants it in a person’s stomach. Due to the extremely graphic scene, the particular shot was removed from the movie. A visual of a headless body and a man being hit by a knife has also been removed.

For the unversed, Gadar 2 will hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

