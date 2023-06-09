In the earlier days of his career, Salman Khan has landed in controversies time and again. The actor who tasted stardom after the box office success of his debut film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ enjoys a massive fan following which has only doubled with time. Known to have a big heart, the actor has often been termed as a ‘bad guy’ who has destroyed the careers of many other Bollywood actors.

An old video that has resurfaced on the web sees the superstar talking about his ‘bad guy’ image. In an interview he gave in 2005, had said that if he had been a bad guy then people around him would have left. Scroll down for details.

In the viral video, Salman Khan is heard saying, “If I was such a bad guy, if I was so weird and so short-tempered, I should have been getting fight every single day. I shouldn’t had any friends around because you are your worst with best with your friends, with your servants, with the people, your staff.”

Salman Khan added, “They have all been with me since years before I became a movie star or anything, they have all been there. So does that make me such a bad person? Because one particular gentleman does not have access to me, it is his problem.”

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “I agree with him. Who says that one is bad because they r not friends with one or two or even a group of people? No one owes anyone friendship as everyone has their own friends that they r comfortable with. Just because u join the industry or u want friends doesn’t mean anyone is obligated to be ur friend. I face this myself in my daily life n it’s so sick. All the best Salman.”

While another said, “Well ones traumas get triggered in romantic relationships,” a third user said, “All of his staff’s directors and friends are there with him because they are afraid of him because if they go against him he will screw there filmy career.”

A fourth one wrote, “You’re not a bad person ppl don’t understand you that’s tha prblm their prblm,” while fifth one said, “Ur servants r there with u because of ur father loving nature…” Watch the video below:

On the work front, Salman Khan will return as Tiger in the third installment. He will reunite with Katrina Kaif and it will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. That apart, he has also replaced Karan Johar as Bigg Boss OTT 2’s host. The official promo was dropped recently.

