Salman Khan is 57, but ageing like fine wine. He’s still a bachelorette and has no plans to settle whatsoever. But there was a time when he fell deep in love with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif. While many claim he still isn’t over her, the actress once went on to call him her “big brother” after their breakup. Scroll below for the blast from the past.

There’s been no detailed confirmation on why Kat and Dabangg Khan broke up. While some claim the actress was frustrated and wanted to set free, other blame her closeness with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. It’s not hidden that RK did cheat on his then girlfriend Deepika Padukone and enjoyed the Ibiza vacation with the Zero actress, which eventually confirmed their secret relationship to the world.

Back in 2012, Katrina Kaif graced the Kolkata International Film Festival along with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for the promotions of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The actress left the audience in shock as she declared, “Salman Khan is like my big brother.”

Well, nobody believed her because it was known by the whole wide world that Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were in a relationship. A friend close to the actress had also revealed to Pinkvilla that she brokeup with her Yuvraaj co-star over SMS.

The source added, “She was shooting in Ooty with Ranbir when this happened. She didn’t want to wait till she got back home. So, she texted him that it was over from her side, but they could still remain friends. Salman was furious and decided to land up on the film’s set.”

Fortunately, the drama was avoided as Salman Khan’s close friends and family members suggested not to do so.

