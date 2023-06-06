We all know about Alia Bhatt’s manifestation of dating and marrying Ranbir Kapoor. After falling in love with each other on Brahmastra sets and dating each other for some time, old video of the Raazi actress talking about RK surface every now and then. The couple, who got married on April 14, last year, is parenting their baby girl, who was born in November last year.

As far as the relationship history goes, RK made headlines for his alleged affair rumours with Deepika Padukone, followed by Katrina Kaif. However, after their breakup, DP and RK once again came together and worked in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Tamasha’. While the film was critically acclaimed, it failed to create magic at the box office.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share Alia Bhatt’s old video from the Tamasha screening, where she’s seen reviewing the film. However, the clip, which is doing the rounds on social media, sees her ignoring a question about Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry. The actress is hearing saying, “Mujhe toh film bahut achhi lagi. I think it’s a very deep thought. Chemistry vehimstry.. chorhke, director ka jo message tha woh bahut important tha. Woh mujhe samajh mein ayi aur chhoo gayi hai dil ko.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens trolled Alia Bhatt and labelled her jealous for ignoring the question. Check it out below:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “See her face. She is busy getting surgeries to look white. Colonial hangover,” while another said, “She looks so visibly irritated at the slightest mention of chemistry between her peers.”

A third user said, “She sounds really jealous lmao. Had she started dating Rk at this point?”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Alia’s reaction? Do let us know.

