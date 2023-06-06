Kiara Advani was probably struggling to find her place in the industry until Lust Stories for Netflix happened in 2018. The anthology proved to be a milestone in Kiara’s career after her story with Vicky Kaushal stood out from the rest. Kiara’s scene of using a vibrator to pleasure herself sparked a lot of conversations on the Internet- only for good. Interestingly, Kiara in an earlier interview revealed how she did not know how to use the device and had to google to go about it.

In the story, Kiara played the role of a wife named Megha who is married to Paras played by Vicky Kaushal. Megha in the story is in love with Paras but is not satisfied with him in bed. Amid the se*ual hiccup, she then gets her hands on a vibrator to quench her thirst for pleasure.

Kiara Advani, in an interview with Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha, as per a report in India.com, shed light on the viral scene of her using the vibrator in front of the family members. The actress in 2019 revealed how she was not aware to use the device. “I had really no experience with this device. I needed to google it. Thanks to some of the films like Ugly Truth and one or two other films that have scenes like this, I was aware of how an insinuation scene like this would look,” said Kiara. The skilled actress added, “And, then I was like you know what I have to do this, this is it. One, two, three, and action and let’s just like pretend and act it out, the best we can.”

The Kabir Singh star further shared, “We didn’t do too many takes, because I don’t think a scene like that, it’s really exhausting. It’s like doing fake yoga breathing or something. But, I was fully pretending and doing some, I don’t know what.”

About enacting the same scene, Kiara Advani earlier said, “I feel now it is becoming normal and natural and people are talking about it, eventually they will think, why make a big deal of it? It will take time. Not every person is going to be okay.”

She continued, “For instance, kissing scenes were considered a huge deal but not today. Everybody is aware and exposed to and is educated enough. As long as nothing is out of context, then it is fine to show it in films. It is good that everything is being shown instead of forcefully trying to hide it. At the end of the day, lust is a by-product of love.”

On the personal front, Kiara Advani got married to the love of her love Sidharth Malhotra in a lavish wedding in February 2023.

