Dharma Productions’ head honcho Karan Johar is among the biggest filmmakers in Bollywood. After nearly seven years, the filmmaker is all set to return to directing films with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It seems the KJo has more films in his kitty. Scroll down to know more.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are reuniting for this film after the 2018 release of Gully Boy. Since the first look was released, fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to release on big screens.

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Karan Johar has as many as 7 films in his kitty, which will be released over 12 months. His directorial ventures would include the Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri-led Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, the Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha, Akshay Kumar-led KC Sakaran Biopic, Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sarzameen with Kajol, Prithviraj, and Ibrahim Khan and finally, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi fronted by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The publication quoted a source as saying, “The 7 films will be released over the period of the next 12 months across platforms. While Ae Watan Mere Watan is their next made-for Amazon Prime, the rest of the films are touted to be theatrical releases. There was an industry buzz about Sarzameen being a direct-to-digital venture for Hotstar, but now, even that is confirmed for a theatrical release.”

The release dates for Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are, respectively, July 27 and August 25. Karan Johar’s Dharma Production is looking at a number of choices for the Yodha release as well. “It was announced as a September release, but, due to Jawan, there will be a change in date. Karan is expecting some of the movies to reshuffle their dates soon, and based on that, he will decide on the release of the other films in his slate,” the source added.

Sankaran and Sarzameen are two films that will target a 2024 release. If this wasn’t enough, there are more films in the development stage at Dharma. The list includes an intense romantic film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri – a remake of Pariyerum Perumal.

Shashank Khaitan, too is working on multiple subjects at the moment, including the next Dulhania film, but one doesn’t know which one he will finally decide to make next. Karan himself is working on his action film, which will go into a full-fledged development stage post the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, whereas Vishnu Vardhan is hopeful of getting Salman Khan on board his next with Dharma.

The Night Manager director, Sandeep Modi, has also signed a two-film deal with Dharma, whereas Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan are gearing up to take their films on floors later this year for the banner.

