While we are often reminded of the Golden Age of Bollywood, which was from the 1940s to the 60s, the 70s were indeed a new age with several unique concepts. As stars had already begun to feature on magazine covers, concept photography was filled with some unusual ideas. As Redditors recently revisited Jaya Bachchan’s poetic side with a cabbage, they were left in splits.

Jaya, who was earlier known as Jaya Bhaduri, began her acting journey with the 1963 film Mahanagar. She soon established herself as a leading lady and starred in many blockbuster movies.

Back in 1972, both Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were featured in Filmfare magazine. While Big B was on the cover, donning a black jacket, white turtleneck and grey pants, Jaya unleashed her poetic side and used cabbage as an accessory. For the unversed, the two tied the knot a year later in 1973.

The feature starring Jaya Bachchan saw her dressed in a beautiful lavender saree with some floral embroidery. While she did slay in the look, there is a catch, the Sholay star posed with a cabbage and narrated a poem with it. Some leaves were placed on her shoulders, while one became her hat. The poem says, “My heart is like a cabbage Divided into two The leaves I give to others The heart I give to you.” A picture of the vintage magazine is now going viral online and you would not want to miss it.

Reacting to the feature, Redditors were left in splits as they had some hilarious things to say about it. While one called the magazine article “vintage sh*tposting,” another penned, “Internal dialogue “my debut was in a Satyajit Ray movie. Wtf is this shit?”

Comparing Jaya Bachchan’s tactics to that of Sara Ali Khan’s fun social media poetic banters, a third user wrote, “Kyunki Jaya bhi kabhi Sara thi.”

A fourth one wrote, “Jayaji, ye koi jagah hai patta ghobhi rakhne ka!”

One also addressed Jaya’s controversies involving her disputes with the paparazzi and wrote, “Rare to see her smiling.”

