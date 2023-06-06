Before Aishwarya Rai became the bahu of the Bachchan family, Abhishek Bachchan had a very serious relationship with Karisma Kapoor. Their love life had grabbed quite a lot of attention back in the 2000s. However, after dating each other for a few years, the actress got engaged to Abhishek in 2002. But their marriage was called off for unknown reasons. Rumours have it that Karisma’s mother, Babita was not sure of Abhishek’s acting ability and had demanded a pre-nuptial agreement.

That might have irked Amitabh Bachchan, and they had called it off. Well, neither of the family spoke about the matter, so we don’t know for sure. However, when their marriage was almost fixed, Jaya had once even introduced Karisma as their daughter-in-law. Did you know about this? No? Read further to watch the video.

In this old video clip shared by Reddit, Jaya Bachchan can be seen introducing Karisma Kapoor as her daughter-in-law at an event in front of the public and said, “I would, on behalf of my family – the Bachchan family, with the Nanda family, welcome another family into our group and that’s the Kapoors – Randhir and Babita Kapoor. And to be my daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor.”

Jaya Bachchan further exclaimed, “That’s Abhishek’s gift to his parents on his father’s 60th birthday.”

Check out the video clip here:

However, this did not turn out to be a happy ever after. And while Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007. Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with Sunjay Kapur in 2003 and later filed a divorce from him in 2014.

For the unversed, once Randhir Kapoor revealed that he never wanted her daughter Karisma Kapoor to marry Sunjay and even called him a “third-class man”. He further explained that he did no good to her and was only involved in drinking and violence.

Well, things could have turned out differently if Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor got married. What do you think?

