Rekha is one of the biggest blessings of Bollywood. The veteran star has proved her acting chops with movies like Silsila, Umrao Jaan, and Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, among many others. But she’s equally made noise over her personal life and has been linked to actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Raj Babbar. But remember when Nargis Dutt made shocking allegations and called the yesteryear actress a ‘witch’? Scroll below for details!

Everyone is well aware of her alleged affair with Amitabh Bachchan. Big B eventually settled with Jaya Bachchan leaving a cold war between the actresses for years. Neither Jaya nor her husband ever united with Rekha on-screen since the scandal happened. But remember when Nargis lost her cool and called the actress ‘witch’ over her growing closeness with her husband, Sunil?

Nargis Dutt, during an interview in 1976, had said, “She used to give such signals to men that she could be easily available. In the eyes of some people, she is nothing less than a witch.”

Nargis, however, also added that she understands Rekha to a certain level. She added, “Many times, I feel that I have begun to understand her. I understood her problem. I have worked many times in my life with children who have psychological problems. She is a lost person. She needs a strong man.”

Sunil Dutt had worked with Rekha in movies like Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jae and Naagin. It remains unknown what happened behind the curtains that pushed Nargis to make such a remark.

Interestingly, the Koi Mil Gaya actress was only 22 years old when such comments were made against her. She went on to do a film with Nargis and Sunil’s son, Sanjay Dutt, after years and romance speculations were sparked even then.

