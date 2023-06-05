Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar was seen at Jama Masjid in Delhi as he is shooting for his upcoming film.

A video is doing the rounds on social media on Monday, where the actor, who is dressed in grey shirt and dark blue pants paired with sunglasses, was pictured near Jama Masjid.

He was greeted with loud cheers and whistles as a sea of fans were seen at the location to get a glimpse of the actor.

As he was seen coming out of an old building, Akshay waved at his fans and also did the namaste gesture while walking towards his car. He was surrounded by security to took him to his car.

Reportedly, Akshay is filming his next titled ‘Shankara’, for which he even travelled to Uttarakhand.

The actor has a long list of films in his kitty. He has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2‘, ‘OMG: Oh My God 2’, remake of ‘Soorarai Potturu‘ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ among many others.

Akshay Kumar recently made a fashion statement when he landed in Mumbai. The actor opted for all-black loungewear which he sported with light shades and an LED bag that looked like Iron Man’s face. He rounded off his look with white shoes. Akki was again spotted as he made his way to the airport wearing black cargo pants paired with hoodies and green sneakers. He sported the same LED backpack.

If the latest reports are believed, the LED backpack in question is worth a whopping sum of Rs 30-35K. Yes, you heard that right! Soon after the videos revealing the bag’s price surfaced, netizens trolled the superstar dragging his flop films.

