Aamir Khan is among the Hindi film industry’s most successful and established actors. Over the years, the actor has done incredible work on the silver screen, playing some of the most iconic roles in the history of Bollywood, including Ghajini, Taare Zameen Par, PK, and Dangal, to name a few. In a recent interview, Bollywood producer Mahaveer Jain opened up on Aamir not attending Underworld parties back in the 90s and putting his life at stake. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now if you’re an Aamir fan, you would know that he never socialises or attends award functions. He’s very private, keeps his life under wraps, and never reveals more than what is required during his media conferences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, producer Mahaveer Jain made a surprising revelation about Aamir Khan and said, “In the ’90s, the underworld was ruling the film industry. All film stars had to accept the invitations and visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles.”

Not just that, the Bollywood producer also revealed that Aamir Khan refused to endorse a few brands because of his principles while he was doing his TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and said, “For almost 3 years, he did not advertise for 4-5 brands which he used to endorse. This is because he felt that ‘Satyamev Jayate’ is a serious show and an ad featuring him, coming in between the show, would reduce its seriousness. So he decided to let go of all endorsements.”

That’s why his fans love him the most and respect him for all that he does in his career and personal life.

What do you think about Aamir Khan skipping underworld parties in the 90s? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Adipurush: Prabhas Starrer Hits A New Roadblock After Producer Dil Raju Backed Out From The Distribution Of The Mythological Drama?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News