Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the most famous star kids in the Bollywood industry. They’re the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughters and often make headlines on social media for their public appearances. On to the series of new events, Boney shared pictures with Janhvi and Khushi on his official Instagram account, where they can be seen donning swimwear; and now netizens are trolling them on social media while reacting to the picture. Scroll below to take a look!

Janhvi is an established actress in Bollywood, whereas her younger sister Khushi will soon be making her debut with Netflix’s ‘The Archies’. The sister duo never miss an opportunity to grab headlines with their impeccable style and fashionable wardrobe, and we love their pictures with their pet dog.

Now, talking about their latest appearance, father Boney Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a heartwarming picture with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with a caption that read, “My water babies after a good swim at the pool floor of Royal Atlantis Dubai Anshula was busy having fun elsewhere ☺️”

Take a look at their picture below:

Reacting to their picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ek towel me aur ek bagair pant ke wah”

Another user commented, “SHAMELESS”

A third commented, “Daughters in bikini with dad….not acceptable.we r living in India. Our culture doesn’t allow this sh*t”

A fourth commented, “😮😮hm to bina duptte ke samne nhi aate or ye madam bina jeans k hi aa gai sharm wa haya rehti hu nhi paiso ke aage in logo k pas”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for posing in swimwear with father Boney Kapoor? Tell us in the space below.

