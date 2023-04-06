Celebrated filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has also joined the Newcomers Initiative to give new faces a chance to showcase their talent. Earlier, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani made an announcement to join the initiative. The film will be backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain.

The Newcomers initiative is a platform that offers opportunities to new talent such as actors, writers, directors, musicians, and technicians from all over India.

Over 23 leading filmmakers of the country have come together with this extraordinary initiative to launch, mentor and support new talent.

This marks the second collaboration between Mahaveer Jain and Rajshri Productions after their successful partnership on the film Uunchai, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. The film received mixed reviews and was helmed and co-produced by Sooraj Barjatya.

This exciting announcement comes on the heels of the recent news that Rajkumar Hirani Films, Mahaveer Jain, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios have joined hands to launch two fresh faces through a feature film under the Newcomers initiative.

Sooraj Barjatya’s Rajshri Productions, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain and Jyoti Deshpande’s collaboration aims to strengthen the film industry’s ecosystem and encourage the growth of new talent. Stay tuned for further updates.

