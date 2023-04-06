The controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss is among the most popular and watched reality shows in India. While the show has been running since 2006, Salman Khan has been hosting it for a long time now. As celebrities from various industries are approached to participate in the show, recently, actor Dino Morea revealed that he had been offered multiple times. However, it is not the contestant’s but the host’s position that the actor has an eye on.

Dino began his career in showbiz with the 1999 film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, but found stardom with the 2002 movie Raaz. Since then, the actor has become a part of various blockbusters Hindi movies and has also ventured into the South and digital industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent interview, Dino Morea revealed that he had been offered Bigg Boss multiple times in the past few years. However, the actor detailed that he does not have time for the show and is busy with his work. However, this is not only the reason why the actor is not willing to take part in the show.

While talking to the Times of India, Dino Morea said, “Bigg Boss is offered to me every year. I don’t have the time to go. I have been busy shooting three movies simultaneously. I didn’t have the dates, firstly.” He further added, “Secondly, I don’t know if I can be locked in a house for four months. Maybe if I was 20, I would do it. But now I am not at the stage of life where I want to lock myself.”

The actor revealed that he is not interested in being a contestant but rather wants to host the show. He said, “If you give me Salman Khan’s job, I will do it. I will be the showrunner of Bigg Boss. And I’d do a fantastic job also. Though Salman is outstanding, I love him.” In concluding his statement, the actor added that he does not like to see contestants fight in the show and added that it is not for him.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Makes A Grand ‘Pathaan’ Entry In His 10 Crore Worth Rolls Royce Cullinan At The Airport, Netizens Go Gaga Over His Swag, One Says “Aaj To KKR Ko Jeetna Hi Hoga”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News