Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam after winning hearts in Colors’ TV Reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, is now shooting a Haryanvi song in the beautiful city of Chandigarh. She will be seen. She will be playing a Punjab Kudi role The entire music video will be shot in the different picturesque locations of Chandigarh in the upcoming days.

The whole team involved in the production were seen working hard for the shoot in Chandigarh while Archana was spotted donning a Punjabi attire and looked stunning.

We spoke to Archana, and here’s what she says, “I was constantly looking for good projects and getting an opportunity to work in a Haryanvi song its a great blessing for me. The production team has picked up beautiful locations. Besides, Chandigarh always makes me feel welcomed. Do check out the video when it’s out.”

Archana seemed really excited and happy, and why not? She knows how to make opportunities count as a blessing and gratitude.

Archana Gautam, shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. She was one of the finalists in the show. She made a controversial exit after having a physical fight with co-contestant Shiv Thakare but was back in the show on public demand.

Archana Gautam is a model and politician. She made headlines in the show due to her closeness with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Archana was loved by the audiences for her fiery attitude and love – hate relationship with other contestants.

