Shiv Thakare needs no introduction. After getting thousands of fans after winning Bigg Boss Marathi 2, he became a household all across India after participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16. The actor now had fans line up to meet him anywhere he goes, and some don’t know where to stop.

Recently the BB16 finalist attended an event, and several fans pushed forward to take selfies and shake hands with him. The crazy fans mobbed the star and were pushed back by his security team present. Seeing this craziness, netizens are divided, with some calling the fans’ berozgaar’ (unemployed) and others praising Shiv for being patient while interacting with fans.

In a video shared on Instagram by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Shiv Thakare and his crazy fans. Trolling the fans, one netizen wrote, “Aaj kal koi bhi famous ban jata hai seriously!!! Itna ?? I respect his struggle but still ya .. anyway” Another added, “Iske bhi fan hn kya🤣🤣” A couple more added, “Aisa kya hai isme Koi batayega 😂” “Ab pata chala kitni berozgaar hain desh main 😂😂😂😂😜😜” and “Yeh sab bhsdk jobless honge”

Some more comments trolling Shiv Thakare’s crazy fans read, “Inko fans kon bolta h bhayy 😂 berozgari dar h ye 👎🤡😂” One recalled an incident writing, “Lol look at these chhapri ppl faltu ka drama , last week ye mere next table pe hee baitha tha at Starbucks infiniti mall mein maine toh pehchana bhi nhi , woh toh 1 bechara Starbucks ka staff iske paas aakar selfie liya iske sath wohi pehchana”

While many based the Bigg Boss 16 finalist and slammed his fans for being unemployed, many took to praising him too. Praising him, one commented, “Kadak entry 🔥🔥🔥😍❤️” while another added, “Sultan is here 🔥” A third simply stated, “Ye ladka kahi jaata hai logo ko line hi lag jaati hai and he is so patient with them🥺❤️”

One more added, “Our champ 🔥 is getting huge love from his fans we proud of you my bro we love you forever keep SHINING shiv ❤️🙌” Another comment read, “Shiv Thakare ❤️ jaha bhi jata audience ka craze alag he hota hia public ka fev😍”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

