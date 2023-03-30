Actor–comedian Sunil Grover doesn’t need any introduction as he enjoys a massive fan following. As an artist, he has come a long way and he never fails to impress us with his comic timing. Just like many people, Sunil also once moved to Mumbai with dreams in his eyes. Recently, he revealed how during the first year, he blew all his savings, and then, things got really tough for him. Scroll below to read the details!

Sunil, who is all set to star in Zee 5’s United Kacche, a sitcom about illegal immigrants in London recently during a candid chit chat recalled his struggling days in Mumbai. The actor revealed that he had saved doing odd jobs, and his parents contributed too. He was quite lucky and moved into a posh-facing apartment in Juhu; however, after a year, things became really tough for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a conversation with Indianexpress, actor-comedian Sunil Grover opened up about how he blew all his savings after he moved to Mumbai and later, was hit by reality and he realized how difficult it was to stay in Mumbai. He said, “It was a beautiful place, and thinking that I might soon get busy with work, I only partied and had fun. I intentionally did not pick up work and was in a relaxed mood. I did have fun, and then after a year, I blew off all my savings. I had to move to a small one-room flat in Goregaon east, in a cheaper society. Phir jaa kar aate dal chawal ka bhav pta chla.”

Sunil Grover also talked about the success that came after a lot of hard work and said that everything just faded in. He called it a slow process and said, “Realise hi nhi hua. I think there was never a sense of achievement as it was all very organic.” It’s almost seeing your child every day and not realising how big they have become.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Jawan Underwater Sequence Leaked! Enormous Set In Place For Shah Rukh Khan Starrer, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News