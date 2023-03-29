Bigg Boss is a reality show not all can handle. Everything affects the contestants, from constant fights and arguments to being away from family and technology. Recently Bigg Boss 7 contestants and real-life couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri got candid about their journey in their recent vlogs.

In the said video, the TV couple spoke in detail about how they were not made for the show. They also spoke about how Shilpa got bullied, Apurva lost out on a project because of what happened on the show and a lot more. Besides calling Bigg Boss’ experience something that ‘wasn’t that great,’ here’s what other they said about the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the vlog – as reported by Telly Chakkar, Apurva Agnihotri, while talking about Bigg Boss 7, said, “Honestly, I wasn’t very kicked about it. I had the feeling that whatever name, fame and respect you have earned in your life, it can be washed away in a snap. And it has happened with people. I know many friends, who after the show went through severe depression and took psychiatric help.” Shilpa Agnihotri added, “Bahut logon ko leni padti hai help, by the way.”

Apurva Agnihotri – talking about the effect Bigg Boss can have on its contestants, added, “No matter how thick-skinned or confident you are, it is difficult to digest all the trolling and negative comments that people talk about you outside the show. Kitna bhi aap kaho farq nahi padta, when you read those comments, you do get affected.”

Shilpa Agnihotri revealed, “Ever since Bigg Boss started, we had been offered it individually and we kept declining the offer. We were offered it ‘either or’ but every season we were offered. In the 7th season, we were finally invited as a couple. There might be many people saying that they had a good journey, but personally Apurva and I didn’t enjoy our journey. We are thankful to God that we were together in the show. We were very clear and certain about the fact that we won’t do it individually. We were also certain that we won’t last long in the show.”

Shilpa Agnihotri continued, “Bigg Boss is not scripted but everyone is aware and knows that if I want to be the ‘THE’ person then what is needed to be done. They have prerequisites – react karo, content do, fight, give your point of view, be assertive. If the personality is not like that, then what to do.” However, Apurva disagrees, saying, “It is scripted. The channel knows who will react and how. And that’s why people have started predicting in recent seasons. And the makers at the end, kind of forcefully have to turn tables and surprise all with the winner name.”

Bigg Boss 7 saw several well-known names as contestants, including Gauahar Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Ajaz Khan, Sangram Singh, Apoorva Agnihotri, Kamya Panjabi, Kushal Tandon, Apoorva Agnihotri, Shilpa Agnihotri and more. Gauahar emerged as the winner of the season.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal Sobbing For Babita Ji On Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘O Bedardiya’ Has Got Netizens Teary-Eyed, One Says “Thukrake Mera Chocho Moco…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News