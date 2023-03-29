Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala is remembered for her role as Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which aired between 1987 and 1988. Now the actress has shared a series of videos that are going viral on social media. Several netizens are hailing the actress. Scroll down to know more.

In the viral videos, Dipika is seen wearing a plain orange-coloured saree and praying to Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman. Apparently, she had donned the same saree during the Uttar Ramayan show, a spin-off series from the original show. The actress looked beautiful in the saree in the video.

Sharing the video, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala wrote in the caption that she had worn this same orange saree while shooting for Luv Kush in the show. Dipika writes, “part 3 final … wanted to share …this is the same Saree I wore during luv Kush kand.”

Take a look at the video below:

Soon after Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala shared the videos on Instagram, many fans thronged to the comment section. A user said, “Maa ke Charan Kamal me pranaam! 🙏😭🩵✨️,” while another user wrote, “Jab bhi ram siya ji ki bat hoti hain or sochte h ki bhagwan kese dikhte honge to same aap dono k chehre hi yaad aate hain maa …ramayan ki puri team ke chehre hriday m basl chuke hain …bhut hi sundar kirdar nibhaya h puri team me …jay jay shree ….Kai peedhiya yad rakhegi aapko …humara pranam swikar kijiye maaa”

A third user commented, “Hey Sita maa shubah mei aapke darshan ho gye Sita ji ke liye ek like to Banta hai❤️🚩 Jai Shree Ram” Another user wrote, “Wo purane din yad a gye apko dekh k❤️… seriously jb bchpn m ye dekhte the na to rone lg jate the apko dekh ke”

A sixth user also hailed Dipika Chikhlia on the comment section, “Hame apni mata sita janak dulari vaidhai maa vapis dekhne ko mil gyi itne salo baad ….❤️ Jai siya ram…@dipikachikhliatopiwala mam I am your big fan 🙌 itne salo baad apko maa Sita ke roop me dekhkar bahut accha laga…maan tript ho gya….ab apka ek reply hi chaiye 🙏”

