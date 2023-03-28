Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following, and its fans have always loved the chemistry between Jethalal and Babita Iyer. The fandom knows how Dilip Joshi’s Jetha Ji has always tried to impress Munmun Dutta’s Babita Ji. Even after failing in his attempts to impress her, a new edit video depicts the emotion and scene accurately as it is cued with the heartbreak anthem, O Bedardiya, from Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhuthi Mai Makkkaar.

While many audiences debate about the recent episodes not being as good as the old ones, the netizens find a way to take out clips from old episodes and give them a new twist. Adding to it, a new video has been going viral, and it is just hilarious as we could feel the pain of Jetha Ji mixed with Arijit Singh’s melodious voice.

A video posted by Sanket Kamble, a video editor, shows a clip from an old episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which shows Jethalal picking a chocolate box from the garbage that he gifted to Babita Ji. As the box falls from Jetha’s hand, the song’s lyrics, O Bedardiya, perfectly suit the situation. In the flashback scene of the video, Jetha is seen talking to Babita Ji and later he is seen talking to Taarak Mehta about the same.

Watch the video of TMKOC’s Jethalal with Ranbir Kapoor’s O Bedardiya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANKET KAMBLE (@sanketkamble__)

So far, the video has reached over 1 Million views and has been getting comments from the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Some of the fans were also keen to notice and discuss how things have changed with new episodes.

Reacting to the video, a user said, “I can hear that ” to humari taraf se bhi rishta cut…. Cut…..cut”. Another added, “Ho sakta he unhe humse rishta na rakhna ho”. Third added, “Thukrake mera chocho moco Mera inteqam dekhegi” Fourth added, “Feeling sad for jethalal”

