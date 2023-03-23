Poonam Pandey never leaves a chance to share her thoughts on things happening around her. A couple of days back, she was in news when she opened up about the time she had announced going n*de clothes if India will win World Cup 2011. Recently, the actress was asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s negative comment on Uorfi Javed’s clothing choices. Addressing the same, Poonam was seen taking a sly dig at Javed and said we do things to get trolled.

At the same event, Ms Pandey also slammed Sonali Kulkarni for her shocking ‘lazy women’ remark. She bashed her and said that Indian women are the most active when it comes to multi-tasking between personal and professional life.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Poonam Pandey was spotted outside a temple where she went to seek blessings. While addressing the media, the actress was asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s comment on Uorfi Javed, replying to which she asked the report what he said. She then went on to say, “Hum bahut harqatein kartein hi hai waise. Humne kuch puniya ka kaam nahi kia hai. Hum bhi troll hone ka kaam karte hai naa, so let’s be clear about that.”

She went on to add, “We are different personalities and we all do our own thing, so let’s just accept the fact. Everybody is just doing everything to get trolled and to get publicity so let’s be honest about that.” Watch the video below:

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor earlier commented on Uorfi Javed’s fashion and called it ‘bad taste’. During his appearance on sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want 4, when RK was asked about Uorfi, he said, “I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe that we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in your skin…”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Poonam Pandey’s dig at Uorfi Javed? Do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi!

