Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone happen to be one of the most popular onscreen couples in Bollywood. The two started dating in the initial years of their career and soon parted ways for unknown reasons. But fans have always enjoyed their camaraderie on the silver screen, including Ayan Mukerji’s iconic ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. There’s a new video doing the rounds on social media from YJHD. Still, in the BGM, you’ll hear Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor’s recently released ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ song ‘O Bedardeya’, which has left fans emotional on Instagram. Scroll below to watch the video.

For those who don’t know, YJHD stars Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, besides Ranbir and Deepika. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was released in 2013, and ever since then, it has become one of the best films of Ranbir and DP’s career, and fans loved their chemistry on screen in it.

Now coming back to the topic, an Instagram page named ‘Qualitea Posts’ took to their account and shared a video of snippets from Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ with a caption that read, “only hot people rewatch yjhd 26272 times and never get tired of it 🤭”. In the background, you can hear the song ‘O Bedardeya’ from Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Die-hard fans know the importance of all these emotional scenes and how this movie has literally been an escape for many of us on good and bad days!

Reacting to their video from YJHD on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Petition to bring back deepu and ranbir in a movie😭😭😭😭”

Another user commented, “ranbir and deepika ended up together in my eyes.”

A third user commented, “Ranbir and Deepika >>>>>> another on-screen couple💗💗💗”

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s viral video? Tell us in the space below.

