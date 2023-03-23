Two of the most popular beacons of Indian cinema, Kriti Sanon along with Jr NTR have recently collaborated for the new advertisement of this sparkling apple juice brand and the internet can not stop gushing about their on-screen liaison.

This latest campaign drop has already excited the viewers and their expectations from the ‘unexpected but much-needed collaboration in both Hindi and Telugu.

Taking to social media, netizens showered a lot of love and admiration for Kriti Sanon’s latest collaboration with Jr NTR. This is what they have to say:

Check Out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRITI SANON ‘s Ravi 💖💫 (@kritis_admirer)

A fan writes “Kriti with RRR fame JrNTR for Appy Fizz ad 🔥😍❤️”

Jr NTR and Kriti sanon, new Appy fizz add is so cool 😍🔥 #JrNTR • #KritiSanon — Reshma (@_Reshma_Classy) March 20, 2023

A fan shares “Jr NTR and Kriti sanon, new Appy fizz add is so cool 😍🔥”

Another writes “Waiting to see u more n more in pan indian movies n adds @kritisanon 🙌🙌🙌”

A fan writes “Superb kriti with Jr NTR 👏👏👏”

Kriti Sanon and Jr. NTR’s enigmatic personalities invite audiences to ‘Feel the Fizz’ and embrace the new, against a setting of magnificent graphics and catchy, pulsating music. It will be rather interesting to see this fresh pairing of Kriti Sanon and Jr. NTR on-screen, collaborating for a full fledged film.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff, in Adipurush along with Prabhas and a few others. Jr. NTR has NTR 30 alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

