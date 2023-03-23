Kangana Ranaut is a Bollywood actress who has captivated audiences with her exceptional performances in several movies. Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned celebrity astrologer, has analyzed her birth chart and states that the actress is an Aries by sun sign, which is ruled by the planet Mars. According to Vedic astrology, Aries individuals are known for their energetic, passionate, and determined nature.

Kangana Ranaut to Hold a Strong and Powerful Personality

Kangana‘s birth chart reveals that she has a powerful and strong personality. The planetary alignment indicates that she possesses a dominant and ambitious nature that reflects in her career choices and success. Her chart also indicates that she is intelligent, creative, and possesses excellent communication skills.

Guruji further adds that Kangana is a dynamic and confident individual with a strong sense of determination. The presence of Aries in her chart suggests that she is independent, strong-willed, and always up for a challenge. The Scorpio Moon sign indicates that she is intuitive, perceptive, and has a deep understanding of human emotions. Also, she might opt to walk more towards the path of spirituality in 2023 for attaining peace, calmness, and focus in her life.

Obstacles are Foreseen for Kangana Ranaut

However, Kangana may face obstacles in her career due to Saturn placed in the 10th house. She may have to put in extra effort to achieve success and face delays in her projects. Saturn’s placement may also cause her to feel a lack of recognition for her work, leading to frustration and disappointment.

Moreover, Jupiter’s placement in the 6th house indicates that Kangana is hardworking and has a strong desire to succeed. However, she may face challenges and competition in her field, which could make it difficult for her to achieve her goals. It is advised that Kangana should pick good movie scripts if she really wants to dodge this tough phase that’s probably affecting her professional career.

According to Guruji, the period from March to December 2023 could be a challenging time for Kangana Ranaut. She may face unexpected obstacles in her career, leading to frustration and demotivation. Chances are there that her movies which are scheduled to release in 2023 won’t be leaving a great impact on the audiences, failing to mark an impression on the box office. However, her strong will and determination can help her overcome these challenges with people at least appreciating her courageous and engaging roles.

Kangana to Bounce Back in Near Future

Although success in the entertainment industry depends on a combination of factors, including talent, hard work, and luck, Kangana has the potential to deliver a hit in the future based on her birth chart analysis. However, she may need to work harder and be more patient, as success may not come easily or quickly.

The period from June 2024 appears particularly favourable for Kangana Ranaut’s career. During this time, Jupiter will be transiting her 10th house of career, which could bring opportunities for growth and success. Nevertheless, she should be careful not to take on too much at once and risk burning out. Also, it is astrologically advised that Kangana, as of now, should concentrate more on movies and not politics as several opportunities might be knocking at her door for running a electoral campaign. Also, she should avoid casting herself in her own directorial projects for experiencing a positive change.

Astrology can offer insights into an individual’s strengths and weaknesses, but it cannot predict with certainty whether a particular project will be a hit or a flop. Therefore, Kangana’s future success will depend on her talent, hard work, and opportunities that come her way.

As an Aries, Kangana possesses excellent leadership skills and is always up for a challenge. Her strong determination and passion have helped her overcome several obstacles in the past. However, the presence of Saturn in her chart indicates that she may face delays and obstacles in her career.

Nevertheless, Kangana’s chart indicates that she is intelligent and creative, possessing excellent communication skills, which will help her overcome any challenge she may face. Additionally, the favorable planetary transits in June to November 2024 could be an excellent opportunity for her to achieve her career goals.

