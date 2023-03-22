Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s dotting daughter is one of Bollywood’s most loved and adored star kids. She will soon be making her acting debut with Netflix’s ‘The Archies. She is yet to make her debut, but she enjoys a massive fan following on social media & she never leaves a chance to treat her fans with glamourous pictures. Suhana recently shared her sun-kissed pictures & set the internet on fire.

Suhana, who has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, often steals the limelight by sharing her alluring pictures & lifestyle on social media. She is known for her sartorial fashion choices. Recently, the gorgeous diva treated her admirers with her glam pictures & they just can’t stop gushing about it. Scroll below to check out the too-hot-to-handle pictures.

On Tuesday, Suhana Khan took to social media & dropped some breathtaking pictures in which she can be seen posing at a scenic location in a white cotton dress. The 22 -year -old completed the look with a messy bun and dewy makeup. Slipped into the sheer maxi dress, she looked absolutely radiant in the golden hour. Notably, the pictures were taken by Sasha Jairam & as soon as she shared the picture, they went viral, leaving her fans awestruck. Many took to the comments section and showered her with compliments. In fact, her girl tribe was also quick to hail her with heart & fire emojis.

Check Out the pictures of Suhana Khan below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

One of the users wrote, “You are the moment.”

“Too lovely, looking stunningggg.”

“Another dress that I plan to steal from you.”

“My jaw is on the floor.”

“Good vibes…”

Apart from her fans, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others lauded Suhana Khan for the photo shoot and dropped heart emoji in the comments section.

What do you think about pictures? Let us know in the comments section below!

