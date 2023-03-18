Uorfi Javed is the talk of the town, and she’s aiming for the sky in the true sense. Even if Deepika Padukone or Jacqueline Fernandez are trolled for their fashion choices, they’re said to be copying the Bigg Boss OTT diva. Previously, Ranveer Singh had termed her the ‘fashion icon’, but it looks like Ranbir Kapoor has an altogether different opinion. Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, during his last appearance at Karan Johar hosted show, Koffee With Karan, Ranveer had spoken about Uorfi. He not only praised her bold fashion choices but also ended up calling her a ‘fashion icon.’ His remark went viral on social media and even left the actress in surprise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, recently graced Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, What Women Want. The actor played a fun game where he was supposed to rate the looks of various celebrities. While he could see the outfits, the twist in the tale remained that the faces were hidden and he had to guess who it was!

Kareena Kapoor Khan showed a placard of Uorfi Javed and said, “I think you know who this person is.” To this, Ranbir Kapoor responded, “Is it Uorfi? I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe that we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in your skin…”

Kareena Kapoor Khan interrupted while he was speaking and added, “Good taste or bad taste, Ranbir?”

Ranbir Kapoor finally concluded, “Bad taste.”

On the other hand, Ranbir was asked about Priyanka Chopra Jonas. “PeeCee is awesome. So, definitely good taste. I think she has a lot of carriage and she pulls it off. Because she has this self confidence. And if you have self confidence, you can pull off anything,” he responded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Jawan: YRF’s Offers To Distribute Shah Rukh Khan’s First-Ever Pan-India Film As A Gesture To Thank Him For Pathaan’s 1000 Crore+ Box Office Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News