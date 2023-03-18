Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah is known for breaking stereotypes. From taking up unconventional roles to making bold decisions in life, the actress is definitely someone who has served major life goals to the younger generation. As she turned a year older, let’s look back to her iconic love story with the actor Naseeruddin Shah. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the actress revealed about their awkward encounter in a fancy restaurant for their first date. Scroll below to read the details!

As they say, when you are with the right person, nothing comes in between. Be it your finances, social status, or even your religion. Ratna and Naseer met each other during the rehearsal of Satya Dev’s play Sambhog se Sanyas Takb, and Naseer was quick to label their connection ‘Intense.’ The actress once recalled a funny incident about their first date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a 2017 Podcast of AIB, hosted by the comedians Sumukhi Suresh and Kaneez Sukra, Ratna Pathak Shah recalled her dating days and revealed how her then-boyfriend Naseeruddin Shah mistakenly ordered a lot of things, and later, they both started counting their money. She said, “These fancy restaurants once upon a time used to have two menu cards. One for women and for men. The one for woman didn’t have the prices and for the men did. This was Taj( If I am allowed to say that). The first time we went together. We had 400 bucks. We went for this dinner, and we just started out in life and we hardly had money and Naseer got the menu card without the money, so he was ordering left and right. And finally, when the waiter turned away, I told him and then we started counting our money.”

For the unversed, Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah dated each other for six years before tying the knot. Notably, their love story had its own fair share of struggles. When they met, Naseer was already married, and it wasn’t easy for them to solemnize their relationship. However, they decided to be with each other and got married in 1982.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Jawan: YRF’s Offers To Distribute Shah Rukh Khan’s First-Ever Pan-India Film As A Gesture To Thank Him For Pathaan’s 1000 Crore+ Box Office Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News