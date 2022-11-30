There have been a lot of speculations about the dating life of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. It was initially rumoured that the actress is secretly seeing Aditya Roy Kapur. While that clearly remained a short-time gossip, strong reports suggested her affair with Adipurush co-star Prabhas. Scroll below for details as she quashes all baseless reports.

It was being said that Kriti and Prabhas are quite serious about their romance. They might be taking it slow but were definitely seeing a future together. Amidst it all, a report yesterday claimed that the Baahubali star has proposed to the beauty and she said yes!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram story and addressed the statement made by Varun Dhawan recently. The Bhediya actor indirectly claimed that his leading lady is dating someone who is currently shooting with Deepika Padukone. Fans were quick to connect the dots and convinced he was talking about Project K and the star in question is Prabhas.

Kriti Sanon wrote, “Its neither Pyaar, no PR… our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date- let me burst your bubble. The rumours are baseless!”

She also used the ‘Fake news’ GIF along with her note.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon recently witnessed the release of Bhediya. The film is just doing decent business at the box office. In the pipeline, she has Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

Kriti also made a lot of noise over the announcement of her upcoming film alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, titled The Crew.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Revealed Being ‘Uncomfortable’ While Kissing Rani Mukerji In Hum Tum & Later Labeled It As The ‘Worst Kiss In The History Of Cinema’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News