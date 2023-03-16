Prabhas became an overnight sensation after SS Rajamouli’s films Baahubali and Baahubali 2. Audiences went crazy seeing Prabhas donning the regal character with poise and strength. However, ever since Baahubali, Prabhas couldn’t match up to the expectations that his fans have been waiting for. Now, the actor is gearing up for his next two big films that are lined up for 2023- Adipurush and Salaar. But amid all this, his morphed pic with Rajinikanth is doing rounds on Twitter. Check out!

Rajinikanth is celebrated as the Thalaivaa of the South film industry. His massive fandom worships him. It’s not unknown that the superstar’s power over his fans is extraordinary. On the other hand, the Adipurush starrer is also quite famous among the girls as he is the Darling of everyone.

Now if these two big stars’ morphed picture goes viral on Twitter, the fans will go crazy, anyway. In the photo, Rajinikanth can be seen standing next to a massive avatar of Prabhas, which is a clearly poorly edited picture and irked and misinformed netizens started to pour nasty comments on the image.

One wrote, “He is melting at this point damn this has to be the biggest glow down post bahubali.”

He is melting at this point 💀 damn this has to be the biggest glow down post bahubali — wick_ Ryaan (@Rohit_wick) March 15, 2023

Here are a few other memes that are going viral:

Prabhas Latest Pic with Rajinikanth sir pic.twitter.com/6nHruMonor — JuLaYiᴬᴬ🪓 (@JuLaYiAADHF) March 15, 2023

One of them even clarified that it’s not Prabhas with Rajinikanth, but ShivaRajkumar in Mangalore. The person wrote, along with sharing the original picture, “Kuch bhi mat believe karo yaar. The guy is clearly not #Prabhas but a guest of #Rajinikanth and ShivaRajkumar in Mangalore.”

Kuch bhi mat believe karo yaar. The guy is clearly not #Prabhas but a guest of #Rajinikanth and ShivaRajkumar in Mangalore pic.twitter.com/5D1ta27FIQ — Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) March 15, 2023

Some even pointed out that it’s a very poorly photoshopped picture, “That’s not Prabhas , that’s a manifestation of your poor Photoshop skills.”

That's not Prabhas , that's manifestation of your poor Photoshop skills😂 — NotSimpBilla (@NotSimpBiLLA) March 15, 2023

Another one wrote, “It’s not prabhas brother. Please kindly delete.”

It's not prabhas brother. Please kindly delete — Manu manoj (@THELIDHUU) March 15, 2023

Well, it’s pretty clear that it’s a morphed picture. What are your thoughts about the illogical nasty comment game that happened because of the fake edited photo of Prabhas? Let us know.

