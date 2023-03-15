Just like many South divas, including Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sai Pallavi who have made or are about to make their Bollywood debut, Hindi film actresses too – like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani, are on their way to rule the South industry. Recently, news of Janhvi making her South debut with NTR 30 surfaced online. Reports were abuzz that the actress, who is riding high on her successful career, will join Jr NTR, who’s currently celebrating the Oscar Win of his blockbuster film, RRR.

For those who’ve come in late, the three Bollywood divas will be seen in major Pan-India films – Project K, NTR 30 and RC 15 which are touted to be massive entertainers. While we all have our eyes on the updates, here’s how much the actress are rumoured to be charging for their Pan India films. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a latest report in Telugu Bulletin, Deepika Padukone has created history by charging the highest fees for her pan-India film Project K, where she will share the space with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani among others. Reportedly the actress has charged 10 crore for her role in the Nag Ashwin directorial. Following her lead is Bollywood’s stunning actress Janhvi Kapoor who has reportedly quoted 5 crore for her appearance in Jr NTR-led NTR 30.

Last on the list is newly married Kiara Advani, who has taken home a whopping sum of 4 crore for her role in RC 15, where she’s paired opposite RRR’s Ram Charan. Yes, you heard that right!

The report further states that Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani have left many Telugu actresses behind with their fees. Reportedly, top heroines earn 1 to 3 crore for a film in Tollywood, while Bollywood beauties charge 3 to 5 crore for a movie in Tollywood.

Well, let’s wait and watch if these rumours turn out to be true!

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Says Nysa Devgan, Yug’s Popularity Often Bothers Him, Reveals Kajol Helps Them To Deal With Trolls

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News