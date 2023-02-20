Rishab Shetty changed the cinema-going experience for movie lovers with his phenomenal film Kantara. After getting productive results both critically and commercially, a few days ago, Rishab announced they would be back with another part of the film and that will not be its sequel but a prequel. Now speculations have been going around that megastar Rajinikanth might be a part of Kantara 2. Let’s see what Shetty has to say on this.

The film depicts the conflict between man and nature, and people widely appreciate it. Many celebrities even expressed their wish to be a part of Rishab’s world. A few days ago, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela‘s misleading post about being a part of the second film created a frenzy online, and the makers had to issue an official statement to clear up all those rumours.

According to a report in News 18 via Deccan Herald, quoting Rishab Shetty, at a recent event, he spoke about the movie prequel, and there only he was asked about whether Rajinikanth will be a part of his magnum opus or not since the legendary actor took to his micro-blogging account to share a post reviewing Rishab‘s Kantara. Shetty even met with him after that, and for the record, the Kantara star is a massive fan of the Thalaiva. However, he kept his mouth sealed shut on this question.

The report further quoted that Rishab Shetty and the team are still working on the script, and speaking of that, it mentioned, “We are researching for the script. Preliminary work is underway. In the prequel, the audiences are in for plenty of surprises, he promised. Even the film’s genre will be different.”

On the occasion of Kantara’s 100 days of completion, Rishab Shetty came out and spoke about the film’s prequel; he said, “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.” Nothing constructive has been revealed about the prequel yet.

Kantara, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty released in September last year. And for more news and updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi.

