Actor Hansika Motwani went on to become a household name after she appeared as a child artist in the popular television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and later, she appeared in Hrithik Roshan’s strarrer Koi Mil Gaya received a lot of love for her performance. However, her quick transition to lead actress sparked the rumour that her mother had given her hormone injections. Recently, the mother-daughter duo finally spoke about it and addressed the claims. Scroll below to read.

Hansika was loved as a child artist but once she made her debut as an adult in Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Ka Surroor, she came on the radar of the trollers. It was reported that her mother Mona Motwani gave her growth injections. In the latest episode of her show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, she broke the silence on the rumour and bared her heart that how she dealt with it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent episode of the web series, Hansika Motwani was seen consoling her mother as she was stressed about the things that were written about the actress after she announced her wedding. Hansika tried to calm her down and reminded her how they dealt with rumours that she has taken growth injections. She said, “This is the expense of being a celebrity. They wrote such crap when I was 21, you know, you know what I am talking about… If I could have taken it in at that time, I can take it this time as well. Crap was written about you too, everyone wrote that I have taken injections to grow up.”

Hansika Motwani bared her heart and further added, “People said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman.” Her mother added, “If that’s true, then I must be richer than Tata, Birla, some millionaire.

She further added, “If that is true, then I would have said, “Maine apni beti ko diya, tum bhi aao, aa kar apni haddi baddi karvao. What I am surprised about is that people who write this, “unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nhi hoti kya. We are Punjabi people, our daughters shoot up between the age of 12 and 16.”

For the unversed, Hansika Motwani received a lot of flak after she announced that she is marrying her friend’s ex-husband. The actress was allegedly called a home wrecker, and this left her mother disturbed.

What are your thoughts on this? Is it fair to write anything about celebs without understanding how will it impact them and their family? Let us know in the comments section below

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Netizens Mock Kangana Ranaut As Anupam Kher Calls Alia Bhatt “Born Actress”, Troll Her With “Mera Toh Itana Life Kharab Ho Gaya” Meme!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News