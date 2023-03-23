Bollywood is known for making all kinds of movies but needs to explore the superhero fiction genre more. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tried doing just that with his film Ra.One. While the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie did not perform well at the box office, the audience still remembers it as an overly ambitious project with great songs. The failure of Ra.One affected the director deeply, and accepting the facts took him a while.

Ra.One was released in 2011 and was one of the most expensive movies in Bollywood then. SRK played a double role in the film – of Shekhar, a game developer and G.One, a virtual superhero who had come to life. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady and Arjun Rampal as the main villain. Anubhav had high hopes for the film, but the audience response and SRK’s comments hurt him. Scroll on to learn more.

During an interview with Connect FM Canada, Anubhav Sinha said that while everyone declared Ra.One a flop, he never did. “It has been 12 years since Ra.One was released. People started calling it a flop soon after it came out, but I never did.” But, he was forced to accept the failure when Shah Rukh Khan called it a flop film in one of his interviews. “I saw Shah Rukh himself calling it a flop on TV. My heart was broken. I thought to myself, ‘How could Shah Rukh say this?’ After that, even I started calling the film a flop, until people told me it did fairly well,” he said.

Anubhav Sinha added that despite the movie not earning as much as they would have liked at the box office, it still performed well. He said, “It made Rs 135 crore in India, back then. It didn’t perform as well as we’d have liked, but it still did fine. We’re still talking about the film, so it definitely wasn’t a flop.” He added that he realised why Shah Rukh Khan called the movie a failure and said he was also hurt.

“Shah Rukh had given the film his all. He was hurt, that’s probably why he said what he said. I was hurt by what he said, but I was young then,” he added.

All is well between Anubhav and Shah Rukh Khan now, and we’re glad. The director will next release his film Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza on March 24.

