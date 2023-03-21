We’re just 10 days away from Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, and the excitement has started to build up with each passing day. In this post-pandemic era, we can’t predict the film’s fate, but it is sure at least to take a good start at the box office. Ajay also has a golden chance to topple Shah Rukh Khan in Star Ranking with this upcoming film. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Currently, Ajay Devgn stands in 4th position with a total of 1500 points. Interestingly, he’s in a tie with Shah Rukh Khan, who also has 1500 points to his credit. SRK was lagging far behind but with Pathaan, the superstar took a giant leap. As SRK has one 500 crore nett earner under his kitty while Ajay has none, the former has been placed above at 3rd. However, with Bholaa, things can change.

If Bholaa manages to go past the 100 crore mark at the box office, Ajay Devgn’s will be incremented with new 100 points, thus taking his tally to 1600 points. In that case, he’ll surpass Shah Rukh Khan and reclaim his 3rd position in Star Ranking!

